Singles and Socials Society of Saddleworth seeks more male membership

SADDLEWORTH’S singletons have a new society they can join if they want to meet new people.

But looking for love is not the only reason why the Singles and Socials Society of Saddleworth was set up.

The idea of three friends – Emma Turner, Elaine McDermott and Phil Bennett – has grown into a group that contains 55 members after just four months.

However, here is one issue – only five of them are men.

So an appeal is going out in a bid to attract more male members ahead of its first ‘big spring/summer’ singles night on Friday, May 30 at The Rifleman pub in Stalybridge.

An event is also being planned for Saddleworth Golf Club on August 2.

The society’s three main aims are, obviously, connecting singles but also creating friendships and celebrating respect.

It describes itself as ‘a welcoming, inclusive, supportive and enjoyable community for the single people in and around Saddleworth.

And co-founder Emma said bitter experiences in ten past led to the group’s creation.

She said: “We are all local residents who have never done anything like this before.

“But our experiences of dating sites were so bad, we felt compelled to do something different and were sure we weren’t alone in wanting to meet people in the real world.

“Many others seem to have felt the same, there are a range of singles nights in Manchester and Leeds, but we wanted to do more than put on singles nights on.

“We wanted to build a real community of local single people and a desire to date is not even essential, many of our members just want more friends and fun!”

The society’s Stalybridge event will see attendees given a complimentary glass of Prosecco on arrival.

Unique ice breakers, including conversation and love languages cards, will also be given out, along with and activities to help people connect effortlessly.

There will also be a live performance by a talented local singer and a DJ.

The Singles and Socials Society of Saddleworth can be found online at www.sssofsaddleworth.co.uk.

It is also on Instagram at www.instagram.com/sssofsaddleworth/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569601693274.

Anyone interested can email them at sssofsaddleworth@gmail.com.

Tickets for the Stalybridge event, which starts at 7pm, can be bought by clicking www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/our-big-spring-singles-night-tickets-1335494844029.