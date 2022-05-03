Sponsored bike ride raises £2,200 money for juniors

A GROUP of parents pedalled 60 miles to raise money for their rugby team.

They rode from Waterhead Warriors’ ground to Blackpool Tower on April 2 and the five-hour ride smashed their initial target of £1,000.

Sponsorship for the bike ride reached £1,200 while a fundraising event held later at the club raised a further £1,000.

The money will be used to buy tracksuits, training kit and equipment for the Under-12 side which was set up just before the pandemic struck in 2020 with any surplus donated to other junior teams at the club.

The six cyclists were Paul Holloway, Andrew Pearson, Andrea Dickinson, Mark Holland, Colin Buckley and Michael Coe.

Back up was provided by Zara and Matt Jones, Craig Dickinson, Ashleigh Rice and Darren Hunt

And such was the success, the group are contemplating holding something similar annually.

Andrew, whose son Jacob plays for the U12s, explained the bike ride was originally earmarked to raise funds for a defibrillator for the team.

But after Oliver Hunt raised all the money needed for the defibrillator by undertaking a sponsored swim in the Irish Sea on Christmas Day, the bike ride was then designated for providing training kit for the U12s.

To contribute, go to: https://tinyurl.com/ycksckts

