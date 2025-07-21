Sponsorship deal helping to bring on Saddleworth Cricket Club’s next generation

A HOUSE builder is helping bring through the next generation of cricketing talent with it second year of sponsorship.

Cube Homes has committed to a three-year deal with Saddleworth CC – and it is already seeing the effects.

With funds going towards supporting the Calf Lane club’s junior teams, they are helping to fund development, equipment and kit to ensure young players can enjoy cricket.

And if the numbers at sessions in Friezland are anything to go by, the help is working.

Cube Homes says the sponsorship reflects its wider commitment to grassroots initiatives, specifically in and around Manchester.

Managing director Christopher Heath said: “There is nothing better than seeing young talent thrive and that’s exactly what Saddleworth Cricket Club’s junior team represents.

“Sport is not just about the game; it’s also about community and giving young people excellent amenities both on and off the field. We look forward to cheering on the next generation of Saddleworth cricketers as well as contributing to a vibrant sporting culture that helps define the region!”

Cube Homes is working on the nearby development that will see 50 homes placed on the former site of Mossley Hollins High School, on Huddersfield Road.

And Andrew Murray, President of Saddleworth Cricket Club, added: “Support like this makes a real difference.

“Thanks to Cube Homes’ sponsorship, our junior team can invest in top-quality coaching, better facilities and more chances to get involved and grow their love for the game.

“This kind of backing helps us build a strong foundation for the future and ensures we’re ready to hit the ground running next season!”