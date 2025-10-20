Spooky canal trips return with the little blue boat this Halloween

A SPOOKY Saddleworth favourite is back on the water this Halloween – and it promises fun for the whole family.

The Little Blue Boat, run by volunteers from the Huddersfield Canal Society, will be transformed into a ghostly galleon for two days of eerie adventures along the canal.

Trips will run on Friday, October 31 (Halloween itself) and Saturday, November 1, setting off from behind Saddleworth Museum (OL3 6HS) between 11am and 4pm.

Each journey lasts around 15 minutes and offers a light-hearted spooky experience as the boat and crew – suitably dressed for the occasion – take passengers on a short round trip.

There’s no set fare, but donations are encouraged, with all proceeds supporting the work of the Huddersfield Canal Society, a registered charity that helps maintain and promote the historic waterway.

Families, children and even friendly dogs are welcome aboard, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Pushchairs can also be brought along.

Organisers say the Halloween sailings offer “something a little different” from the usual seasonal events – a chance to enjoy a frightfully fun trip in a truly unique Saddleworth setting.