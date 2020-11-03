Spooky trail raises spine-tingling £5,400 for Diggle School

A SPOOKY Halloween trail has brought spine-tingling success to a dedicated school fundraising team.

The nine-day event organised by the Friends of Diggle School (FODS) raised a staggering £5,400 to boost school funds.

The 20 masterpieces were placed in a loop around the village, all compliant with government guidelines and safe distancing, and children were encouraged to wear fancy dress outfits as they followed the trail.

Delighted organiser Tracy Buckley said: “The trail has been an absolutely phenomenal success, particularly when all the money goes directly to benefit the children of Diggle School.

“It has been wonderful to see so many families enjoying the trail. Thanks to each and every one who took the time to visit and leave lovely reviews.

“The scarecrows were all made by fabulous FODS volunteers and they did an amazing job as the tableaus and displays stood through some horrendous weather.

“Around 1,900 trail sheets were sold. It’s been amazing with lots of families enjoying the great outdoors and not worrying about the mud or rain.”

Tracy reserved special thanks for Grandpa Greene’s, The Diggle Hotel, Diggle Lock and The Gate Inn who sold trail sheets throughout the events.

Witches Coven: Tracy Buckley with help from Scarlett and Frankie Fielding Scream by Ollie Blair and dad Matt Blair Maleficent by Jacob, Remie and Raeya Heron with mum and dad Jenna Leigh Hulme and Mike Heron Orla Figgins-Barrett Coco by made Jess Kouzelis Edward Figgins-Barrett Archie McDermott with mum Hannah on his first Diggle Halloween Trail

Share this story: Tweet





Print

