Spring sunshine delight for Manchester donkeys

Staff at an animal welfare charity in Manchester captured some delightful photographs of its resident donkeys basking in the spring sunshine this week.

The Donkey Sanctuary in Abbey Hey is home to 17 donkeys, and staff were able to take some images of its residents making the most of the seasonal weather. Among them were Tiny Tim, whom they pictured soaking up the warm sunshine, and rolling in the centre’s sand arena.

With the centre currently closed to visitors and non-donkey facing staff, the dedicated equine team are making sure their herd continue to receive the highest level of care, providing them with plenty of exercise and enrichment opportunities to keep them mentally stimulated.

Nine-year old Tiny Tim is one of the centre’s two Adoption donkeys and has long been a favourite with the Manchester team. With a fluffy white blaze, and white spots on his rear, Tim is inquisitive, very active, and can always be found at the front of the queue for extra enrichment.

The charity’s donkey-assisted therapy work has also been temporarily halted. The work, of which Tiny Tim plays an active role in, includes a variety of programmes, supporting vulnerable young people and adults throughout the community.

