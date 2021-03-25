Support still available for Oldham businesses

IN THE last 12 months, businesses in Oldham have received more than £72,250,632.52 in financial support.

These figures come a year on from the first national lockdown last March when many local businesses were asked to close their doors for the first time due to the pandemic.

In total, more than 13,800 cash grants have been issued so far by Oldham Council, with more businesses still coming forward in seek of additional support.

Whilst current restrictions are scheduled to ease as part of the Government’s roadmap to recovery, applications are still open on a range of grants and support payments for those who need it.

This includes; the Local Restrictions Support Grant, the Additional Restrictions Grant, Supply Chain Grants, the Taxi Cash Grant, Wider Business Grants, the Self-employment Discretionary Grant and the Christmas Support Payment.

Businesses can also still apply for help with their business rates if they are struggling to meet their existing costs.

Deputy Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Abdul Jabbar MBE, said: “The last 12 months has been truly devastating for local businesses right up and down the country and I can only imagine the stress and upset the pandemic has caused to so many business owners – especially for those who have sadly closed their doors for the last time.

“Here in Oldham, we have been doing our very best, like many other councils, to help ease the financial burden many of our local businesses have faced during this period as we want to ensure they can keep going and reopen when the latest restrictions are lifted.

“I, for one, can’t wait to get out and support our local businesses once again and I would urge you all to do the same when the time comes as they need our help now more than ever.

“Whilst some businesses have been able to adapt their offer under certain restrictions, it’s worth reminding that other businesses haven’t been permitted to open at all in any capacity, so they really do need our support.

“By working together and supporting each other, we call all help to get our local economy back on track and we can build back better.”

For more information on how to apply for business support and details on each grant currently available, please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/businessgrants