Survey invites residents to give views on health and care service during pandemic

HEALTHWATCH Oldham is asking residents to share their experiences of NHS and care services during the coronavirus pandemic to see what worked well or could be improved.

The survey can be completed until July 31, 2020 and invites people to share their opinions based on services used from March 1, 2020 onwards.

Healthwatch Oldham said: “In March, it became apparent the COVID-19 Pandemic would impact all of our lives. When a UK-wide lockdown was enforced and health and care services were forced to adapt to cope with demand.

“During this time, we have all had to re-think how we do things and how we access support when and where we need it.

“We want to better understand your experiences during this time and gather information about what you think could make the situation easier to live with. We want you to tell us what is working well as well as what could be improved.

“Others may have had similar experiences to yours and the more we learn, the more we can work with services to inform them of possible solutions to issues people have faced.

“Maybe there is some good practice to be shared with different services so they can adopt these measures to help others access their services.”

Information collected will be anonymous, so you can be completely open and honest.

The survey can be accessed online at: https://www.healthwatcholdham.co.uk/covid-19-your-experiences-health-and-care

Or if you want a paper version of the survey, call 0161 622 5700 or email info@healthwatcholdham.co.uk with contact address details so Healthwatch Oldham can post a survey with a FREEPOST envelope for return. They can also complete the survey over the phone.

