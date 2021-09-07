Take your seats as curtain rises again at Playhouse 2

A CELEBRATION of the music of Simon and Garfunkel launches a new season of events at Shaw’s Playhouse 2 theatre.

Tim Chu and Ian Bailey recreate the sounds of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel on Saturday, September 25.

The 2021/22 season then continues with two plays scheduled for the previous season that couldn’t go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rehearsals are already underway for ‘The Road to Nab End’ by William Woodruff, adapted by Philip Goulding (October 9-16).

This is a true taste of Lancashire, chronicling the early life of William Woodruff who grew up during the turbulent and crippling social unrest of the 1920s.

Also on the programme for Christmas (December 4-11) is ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ adapted from Frank Capra’s classic movie.

If you enjoyed Playhouse 2’s previous production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ then you’ll love this stage version of another festive classic.

‘Play’ by Colin Smith (February 12-19, 2022) is a comedy taking inspiration from various theatrical genres as you journey through the mind of playwright, Brian Simpson who finds himself on opening night with an audience but no play.

‘Hobson’s Choice’ by Harold Brighouse (April 2-9, 2022) and Around the World in 80 Days’ by Jules Verne adapted by Laura Eason (June 4-11, 2022) conclude the programme.

Steve Bennett, artistic director of Crompton Stage Society, said: “After the difficult circumstances we have all found ourselves in due to the pandemic, it feels amazing to finally be able to announce our new season of plays and open our doors to audiences once again.

“We have really considered the subject matter of this season’s plays as we feel it is important that this year more than ever our audiences need light-hearted, entertaining plays to welcome them back. We feel this season is a great mix that everyone will love.

Barbara Micklethwaite, chairman of CSS added: “For the first time in decades our theatre had to close its doors indefinitely due to the pandemic.

“Now though it brings me much joy to be able to say we are making great strides towards opening our doors and entertaining our audiences once again.

“We understand, however, the importance of making our audiences and volunteers feel as comfortable as possible as the virus continues to circulate.

“So, we have various safety measures in place in order for everyone to feel confident about coming back.”

Tickets for each play can be bought individually or you can get a discount by buying a season ticket, whereby you will get five plays for the price of four.

Visit, www.playhouse2.org for more information. Also, keep an eye out for upcoming gigs and films too.

