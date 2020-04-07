Tam Valley squash club’s top-flight status in limbo during coronavirus outbreak

TAME Valley have been left in limbo in their battle to stay in the top-flight of the North West Counties Squash League.

The season was called to a halt with one game left to play, a relegation decider at Bowdon.

Tame Valley are second bottom and Bowdon one place ahead of them.

Captain Jamie Maddox said: “Not sure if it will be completed, possibly just scrapped and start afresh in September.

“We were second from bottom going into our last match, but had a strong side out and should have won by enough points to have finished third bottom and kept us up.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

