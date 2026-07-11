Teenager dies at Dove Stone Reservoir

A TEENAGER has died in an incident at a Saddleworth reservoir.

Emergency services were called to Dove Stone, in Greenfield, at about 7pm on Friday, July 10 as temperatures reached 30 degrees.

And Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed an 18-year-old’s body was recovered.

In a statement, the force aid: “Upon arrival, they located a man, aged 18, unresponsive in the water.

“Despite best efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Steven Horton, of GMP’s Oldham district, added: “We have tragically recovered the body of an 18-year-old man from the water and are conducting extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the dangers of open water. We strongly encourage people to stay safe and refrain from entering large bodies of water including reservoirs, rivers, canals, or ponds

“Your safety is our priority. Please look after yourselves and enjoy the weather safely.”