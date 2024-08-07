‘The Eyebrow Guy’ returns to Saddleworth

A SCOTTISH comedian known to many as ‘The Eyebrow Guy’ is returning to a Saddleworth venue near you.

Gary Meikle tours internationally these days and is currently working his way across North America.

On Sunday, August 25, the Glaswegian will be performing at Saddleworth’s Off The Rails Comedy Club.

Almost six years ago, Gary filmed a short vlog about his daughter’s eyebrows and, after posting it on social media, he quickly racked up millions of views and earned a legion of new fans.

His latest show, ‘No Refunds’, delves into his ever-growing granddaughter Gracie, what it was like being a 14-year-old hormonal boy, overtly feminine men, cold showers and mosquitoes on holiday.

It will take place in the upstairs function room at The Royal George, on Manchester Road in Greenfield, and tickets can be booked online at www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk

