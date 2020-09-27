The White Lion, Delph closes temporarily after positive Covid test for staff member

THE White Lion in Delph is closed for 14 days following a positive Covid-19 test for a member of staff.

The news was confirmed on the pub’s Facebook page on Friday, September 25.

The message said: “Late this evening we have received news that a member of staff that hasn’t been on the premises in the last three days has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The staff who have been in contact with the positive case will be tested tomorrow and the local authority Environmental Health Officer and Public Health England will be informed as soon as the phone lines are open.

“We will be closing the pub for 14 days to carry out a full deep clean to adhere to guidelines and protect our staff and customers. NHS Track and Trace will contact you should they need to.

“Alan apologies for any inconvenience this may cause, but his main priority is to safeguard customers and staff in these unprecedented times.

“Thank you for all your support since reopening and for sticking to the strict guidelines. Stay safe and we hope to see you all again soon. Alan and the team x”

The pub is the latest in the area to close to due confirmed Covid-19 tests, following The Royal George and The Kingfisher, both in Greenfield. Both have now re-opened.

