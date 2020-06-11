Theatres team up to stream musical The Hired Man

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch and Hull Truck Theatre are streaming their landmark 2019 revival of The Hired Man to raise vital funds their project.

Together the theatres reach more than 380,000 people a year but are currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The much-loved actor-musician revival played to national critical acclaim across the country last year, securing three Offie Award nominations and with Lauryn Redding a finalist for Best Female Performance in a Musical.

Glowing reviews included: “They play Goodall’s glorious folk-based score as if it’s pouring from their very souls” from the Sunday Express and “This is theatre to relish and cherish” from North West End.

Based on the stirring novel by Melvyn Bragg first published in 1969, The Hired Man was turned into a musical in 1984. The production features rousing foot stomping rhythms and soaring choruses by award-winning composer Howard Goodall (Bend It Like Beckham, Love Story).

With the support of The Really Useful Group Ltd, the premiere of the streaming will take place on Monday, June 15 at 7.30pm and will then be available for one week on the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch YouTube channel and via each of three theatres’ websites.

To donate to Oldham Coliseum Theatre, visit www.coliseum.org.uk/your-coliseum-needs-you .

To donate to the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, visit www.queens-theatre.co.uk, or make a donation by text: eg QTH 10 to 70085 to donate £10. UK networks only. Texts cost donation amount plus one standard rate message.

To donate to the Hull Truck Theatre Future Fund, visit www.hulltruck.co.uk/donate

Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s building on Fairbottom Street in the town centre is temporarily closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Coliseum’s teams are working remotely to create art and opportunities which can be shared online so audiences and participants can access them from home.

Coliseum staff are also making regular phone calls with the theatre’s most vulnerable older participants in place of the theatre’s regular social activities and distributing art and craft packs from a safe distance to young people in the local communities so they can participate in creative activities at home.

For more information about Oldham Coliseum Theatre visit coliseum.org.uk

