Three cheers as gin event raises funds for Maggie’s

A GLASS – or two – was raised at a gin tasting fundraiser for Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre.

The event before lockdown saw 23 people gather at Fika in Uppermill to enjoy five gins specifically made by Kin Spirits for the occasion, which was organised by Maggie’s fundraising group.

Amanda and Chris from Kin Spirits created the bespoke recipes to tell the story of the care and support available at Maggie’s centre in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Ticket sales and a raffle raised £477 while the costs of the event were covered by a generous donation from Debbie and Glyn Taylor from Druggitt and Harding plumbing and heating contractors in Oldham to pay for the gin company and Val and Sam Davies at Fika provided food at no cost.

Fundraiser Diane Bibby, from Diggle, said: “I am thrilled with the amount raised as we were only aiming for £200!

“Everyone was so generous and it’s great to raise funds and awareness.

“We’ve never done a fundraising event with alcohol before so had to check with head office it was ok! Everyone enjoyed it and kept saying we have to do it again so hopefully we will.”

Val, who is a Maggie’s centre user, was delighted to help a cause close to her heart.

She said: “Maggie’s has helped me so much and I just wanted to give something back.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic so it was a big thing for me to host a gin tasting event!

“Whether I go to Maggie’s for advice, support or just a brew with other centre users, it has so much to offer. They do a fantastic job and I am so pleased to be able to support them.”

Find out more about Maggie’s Oldham Cancer Centre on their website: www.maggies.org/our-centres/maggies-oldham/

Find out more about Kin Spirits on their website: www.kin-spirits.com

