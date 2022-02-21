Thunder’s success is built locally

LOCAL netball continues to play a huge part in the success of Manchester Thunder, both on and off the court.

With the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague campaign getting underway last weekend (Feb 4-5), Thunder relies heavily on individuals with roots in Saddleworth and Oldham.

Managing director Debbie Hallas is Grotton-based while director of netball/head coach Karen Greig is from Chadderton and began her playing days aged nine at Oldham Netball Club.

They are four members of the 15-player squad with local connections.

Defender Kerry Almond, who celebrates her 36th birthday this month, lives in Lees.

Kerry came out of retirement in 2021 following the late withdrawal of Malawian defender Loreen Ngwira.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, Yasmin Roebuck, 19, from Grasscroft, has won a place in the senior squad for the first time.

Yasmin, who plays wing defence, centre and wing attack, is a former Friezland Primary and Saddleworth School pupil and a graduate of Thunder’s performance pathway working her way from the Under-17, U19 and U21 teams to the Superleague squad. She began her playing days at Tameside Netball Club.

Yasmin, who also went to Oldham Sixth Form College, was selected for the England Roses academy squad in the 2018-19 season. From there, she travelled on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with the Roses U19s side, before starting all three games in Worcester for the Netball Europe U21 Championships, helping to secure a gold medal.

Two 17-year-old girls, who star for Oldham Netball Club, have also won places in Thunder’s squad.

They are Yomi Eza-Wilson, promoted from a training partner to registered player, and Ruby Parker who lives off Ripponden Road and is a student at Bluecoat School.

After last weekend’s double header against Celtic Dragons and Seven Stars were staged in Birmingham, Thunder return home on Saturday, February 12 to host Surrey Storm at Belle Vue which has a 2,000 capacity.

It will be an emotional evening as this will be their first home league game in front of their fans since March 7, 2020 when that match was a sell-out.

The 2021 season was held behind-closed doors at neutral venues in Wakefield and London with Thunder finishing runners-up in the league and third after the play-offs.

Greig believes it has the makings of the most competitive Superleague yet with six potential title contenders, Thunder, Team Bath, Loughborough Lightning, Saracens Mavericks, Strathclyde Sirens and Leeds Rhinos.

“Some teams have made really good signings and we have also strengthened from last year,” she explained.

• Thunder are taking over the AO Arena on Saturday, March 12 for Netball Manchester Live when they take on Roses rivals Leeds Rhinos.

The event was last held in 2018 when more than 4,500 fans attended.

Tickets are on sale at www.manchesterthunder.co.uk/netball-manchester-live and start from £15 for an adult and £45 for a family of two adults and two children.

