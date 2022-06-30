Tour victory for Oliver

SPRINGHEAD’S Oliver Chapman was victorious in the first Northern Junior Golf Tour event of the season.

The 10-year-old pupil at St Anne’s CE Lydgate Primary recorded the best nett score in Lancashire division two.

Oliver, who plays off a handicap of 25, had a three-under-par nett 30 for the nine-hole event at Whalley, Lancashire.

There are five events in the series with the best four scores determining who qualifies for the final.

Last season, Oliver won the Under-12 section of the Halifax and Huddersfield Union of Golf Clubs’ junior order of merit.

