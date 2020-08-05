Travel updates following new Government coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester

DUE to increased rates of coronavirus infection in Greater Manchester, the government and its 10 local authorities have acted together to introduce new local restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Since Friday 31 July, if you live anywhere in Greater Manchester, you shouldn’t meet people you don’t live with in each other’s homes or gardens, except where you have formed a support bubble. It will shortly be illegal to do so, unless specific exemptions apply. Greater Manchester covers the 10 local council areas of Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan.

People shouldn’t socialise with those they don’t live with in indoor public venues, such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

In line with the national guidance, you can continue to meet in public outdoor spaces in groups of no more than six people from different households, or up to two households.

Greater Manchester travel guidance:

People living inside and outside Greater Manchester can still travel in and out of the area for work.

However, the new restrictions mean that Greater Manchester residents shouldn’t go outside the area to meet people in their homes or gardens.

You can still travel outside Greater Manchester to go on holiday, but you should only do this with people you live with (or have formed a support bubble with).

And it’s just as important as ever to help keep yourself and everyone safe when you’re outside the home by thinking about how and when you travel and following safety guidance.

You can use public transport, but please consider cycling and walking if possible. Please plan ahead, allow extra time for your journeys, avoid the busiest times and routes if you can and be patient when travelling.

We all have a part to play in reducing the spread of coronavirus. You must wear a face covering when using public transport, including at transport hubs and interchanges, unless you are exempt. If you don’t, you may be unable to travel and you could be fined £100. Keep your distance from others, clean your hands frequently and use contactless payment if you can.

For the latest updates on services, timetables and safety advice, visit the TfGM coronavirus webpage.

New national restrictions:

From Saturday 8 August, face coverings must be worn in other indoor venues including cinemas, museums, galleries and places of worship. The government has also reiterated that police will be asked to enforce the rules on face coverings in all areas where they are mandatory, to ensure they are being worn where needed.

Find out more at the government’s coronavirus webpage.

