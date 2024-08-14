Tributes being paid after passing of much-loved Dorothy

TRIBUTES are coming in to remember a wonderful woman in Dorothy Davies after her passing.

The 82-year-old left us peacefully at her home on August 2.

Dorothy is dearly missed by her family, including her children Andrew, Louise and Paula.

She was a loving grandmother to Natasha, Bradley, Naomi, Sarah and Helen, as well as a cherished great-grandmother to Julian.

She is also fondly remembered as a dear sister to Margaret, Susan, Barbara and Miles.

The funeral service for Dorothy will be held at Mossley Methodist Church, on Chapel Street, on Friday, August 23 at 2pm, followed by a committal at Dukinfield Crematorium at 3.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully received in her memory to The Alzheimer’s Society and Willow Wood Hospice.

You can also leave a tribute by clicking this link: https://dorothy-davies1942.muchloved.com

Please contact Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Service in Mossley – it can be called on 01457 512749 – if you have any enquiries.

