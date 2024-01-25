TV theme for Diggle Scarecrow Trail

THE ever popular Diggle Scarecrow Trail will be back over Easter and this year’s theme is all things television.

It’s organised by the Friends of Diggle School, a small group of volunteer parents who raise funds for the school on Sam Road through events and activities.

They are calling on anyone who lives in the village who is interested in making a scarecrow for the trail to register.

People can choose anything that’s TV themed for inspiration – from soaps and reality shows to box sets or even the news (we like the sound of this one!)

The scarecrows will be on display from March 29 to April 14, and there will be prizes for the winning creations.

If you want to take part, email digglescarecrowtrail@outlook.com or send a message to 07595 729159 with your chosen scarecrow, name, address and contact details.

A spokesperson for the friends group said: “We have had quite a lot registered already so if you would like your first choice, get in touch! We would love for you to join in.

“If you don’t live in Diggle but would still be interested in making a scarecrow, you may be able to display one in the village so please get in touch. You must live close enough that you can check on it regularly though.”

People can follow Diggle Scarecrow Trail on Facebook for the latest updates.

