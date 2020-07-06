Two for one at Saddleworth!

GOLFER Mike Shore has scored his 14th hole-in-one at the age of 84.

The latest ace shot for the Saddleworth member came at 10th hole. Using a seven wood, Mike sank his tee shot on the challenging, uphill 150-yard hole.

And it was achieved with playing partner Ross Sutton looking on just as he was 18 months ago when Mike scored his previous hole-in-one.

Mike, who lives on Waterton Lane, Mossley, had scored all but one of his aces at Saddleworth, the other being on an away day at Stamford,

And Mike, who has been playing golf for 49 years, added it was back in 1975 when he scored his first holed from the tee at the 15th.

Though he is aged 84, Mike still usually plays golf four times each week.

And he admitted to being frustrated during lockdown when he had to turn to reading, crosswords and gardening for relaxation.

Mike plays off a handicap of 20, having once been as low as six.

He has also achieved considerable success as his victories in majors run into the teens.

Indeed, Mike has finished runner-up in a major in his 80s. Neil Shaw has also scored a hole-in-one at Saddleworth, his ace was on the 15th using a seven iron on the 160-yard hole.

And it was the second time he had holed from the tee in the space of six months, his other achieved at the second.

“The shot was on line, bounced and I saw it disappear,” explained the 61-year-old retired British Gas employee.

Neil, who lives in Lees, only took up golf in his early 50s when he was looking for a hobby and has been a member at Saddleworth for 18 months.

He previously had one year at Whitefield but switched to Saddleworth as it was less of a commute.

“It was quite a drive to Whitefield, especially if I had an early start. Saddleworth is only 10 minutes from home,” explained the 20-handicapper who plays for Saddleworth’s B team as well as for the rabbits.

