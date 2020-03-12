Unique show comes to Oldham’s ‘Live@thelibrary’ programme

Oldham Library popular live@thelibrary programme is set to bring a unique solo performance combining live music with storytelling and projected images to Oldham. ‘My Jerusalem’ is a politically charged tale of a one-night stand, infused with stories of growing up in the turmoil of 1980’s Israel.

The show will be performed at Oldham Library, Greaves Street, at 7pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Tickets cost £5 and are available to buy on www.eventbrite.co.uk – just search ‘My Jerusalem’ or visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/my-jerusalem-tickets-80850204137

The title of the show is inspired by Raz’s experience back when she was 16 and was slapped by a lady on a bus for dressing immodestly. Following the attack, the lady then shouted “this is my Jerusalem, not just any old town.”

The leader of Oldham Council, Sean Fielding, said “We are thrilled that The My Jerusalem has chosen Oldham to be part of its tour.

“This performance combines music and projected images along with a wonderful message”.

“We encourage everyone to check out the live@thelibrary programme as there’s something for everyone.”

The performer, Avital Raz, is a Jerusalem-born singer-songwriter who has made a name for herself singing politically engaging and fearless songs.

Through the performer’s own experiences, the show asks questions about ethnicity, gender, racism, and the underlying fear that perpetuates it. It also examines the divisions imposed by the occupation.

Raz studied at The School of Visual Theatre in Jerusalem, before embarking on a 20-year career as a singer/songwriter and musician. She has released seven albums of her own music and has been performing with legendary world music band Rafiki Jazz for three years.

Lauren Seddon, who is a Creative Director for Manchester Jewish Museum says “A poignant and funny combination of song and storytelling. Raz creates a love letter to her city and transports her audience”.

The show contains adult themes, the content of which may cause distress. In particular, issues of political turmoil and child abuse.

My Jerusalem was developed during 2019 as a WorksAhead commission with hÅb /STUN + Contact in Manchester with Arts Council England’s support, mentored by Peader Kirk.

