United Utilities offers advice to customers on how to protect their pipes during the cold snap

WITH weather warnings in place this this week due to snow and ice, United Utilities is advising residents and businesses across the North West to think PIPE to help avoid bursts and flooding.

When water freezes, it expands and puts pressure on pipes and joints which can cause them to split or pull apart. As the water in the pipe thaws, water can then pour through the damaged pipe, flooding into properties.

The water company for the North West is encouraging people to prepare homes and business by thinking PIPE:

Prepare – know where your stop tap is and check it works, it's usually under the kitchen sink but can also be in garages or cellars. Have a phone number for a plumber at hand or check if a water pipe leak or burst is covered on your home or business insurance.

Insulate – insulate pipes in cold places like outside and in the garage and loft. Insulating hot water pipes will also prevent heat from escaping and help save money on your energy bills.

Protect – any other exposed equipment, such as outside taps with an insulated cover.

Easy – do it because it's easy and could save you hundreds of pounds in damage from flooding.

Visit www.unitedutilities.com/winterwise for more useful information on how to protect your home this winter.

As the temperature drops, United Utilities is also reminding customers about its Priority Services scheme.

It aims to provide additional support for those who might be elderly, be in ill health, have a disability or mental health problems and those customers who may have financial worries or language barriers.

If you would like to register for Priority Services, or if you have a family member, friend or neighbour who might benefit, more information can be found on the company’s website at: www.unitedutilities.com/help-and-support/priority-services/, which includes a secure online form to register. Alternatively, call their Priority Services team direct on 0345 672 2888.

