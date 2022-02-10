Unlocked – public footpath now free of restrictions

A WELL used public footpath in Greenfield is finally fully re-open after pressure from local councillors and Oldham’s Public Rights of Way officer.

The path runs alongside the Royal George Mill housing development, crosses the River Tame by Saddleworth Tennis Club and comes out on Manchester Road.

But a large padlock and thick chain around an access gate made open access to the path – officially known as FP 220- difficult for some users.

The issue was first raised last summer and a legal notice requesting removal of the chain issued in October 2021 but ignored until just recently.

However, the footpath is now free of restrictions after intervention from Liam Kennedy, OMBC, PRoW chief and Saddleworth South councillors, Graham Sheldon and Max Woodvine. “This is good news story of this for those who have avoided the path due to the locked gate and the high style which was rather awkward to climb over,” said Cllr Sheldon.

A spokesperson for OMBC said: “The landowner agreed to remove a padlock and allow access.”

In the future, three ‘kissing gates’ will be introduced in the area of Well-i-Hole Farm.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

