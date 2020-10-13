Uppermill bar closed by council for breach of Covid-19 restrictions

AN Uppermill bar has been closed for breaching Covid-19 restrictions after advice from Oldham Council staff was ignored.

The Albion Tap will stay shut until at least October 19 or until measures are in place so staff and customers are not being put at risk.

Environmental Health staff from Oldham Council visited the High Street hostelry on a number of occasions since the government allowed licensed premises to reopen.

They have made repeated efforts to work and engage with the licensee, but this help and advice has been ignored.

Incidents witnessed included customers not social distancing, tables too close together, eight people sat at one table and people stood up at tables drinking when they should have been sat down.

In a separate case, another pub has been issued with a £1,000 fixed penalty notice after it failed to have adequate track and trace measures in place. Again, this action was taken after the licensee failed to work with us.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Oldham Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Culture, said: “The vast majority of our businesses are sticking to the restrictions.

“But this shows we won’t hesitate to take action against venues which flout regulations designed to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect residents.

“Let’s be clear, we don’t want to take action against businesses.

“We want to see them doing well – but not at the expense of people’s health. It’s in everyone’s interest to obey the rules to keep businesses open.”

Councillor Arooj Shah, deputy leader of Oldham Council and cabinet member for Covid-19 response, said: “Unfortunately Coronavirus rates are still going up across the borough.

“It’s important that all businesses, and indeed their customers, do all they can to minimise the risk of spread.

“Everyone should follow safe practices and observe social distancing.”

As part of our efforts to make sure businesses are sticking to the rules officers will be making unannounced visits to premises.

