Uppermill footbridge finally replaced – after 18 months

A WELL-USED Uppermill footbridge has finally been replaced and reopened to the public – at the third time of asking.

Work to erect a new structure to carry the Pennine Bridleway over Church Road had been due for completion in the Spring.

But that deadline came and went as did plans to re-open this stretch of the popular path in time for the return of pupils to school after the summer break.

It has been shut since May 2020 when the former wooden bridge over Church Road was closed on safety grounds after defects were spotted in the structure.

Now the wait is over as Oldham Council carried out the work during the October half term.

The new bridge has steel beams faced in timber and all other elements of the bridge are timber.

The bridge looks like its ‘sister’ bridge at Station Road, Uppermill.

Council officers secured funding to pay towards the cost of the bridge – Natural England and the Pennine National Trails Partnership granted £32,500. The council paid the remaining £37,500 out of its budget.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, OMBC’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “I’m sure this new bridge will go down well with residents and all those who use the bridleway.



“We appreciate removing the bridge caused issues, but we had no option and did it to protect the public.

“We’d have liked to have put it back in place earlier. But due to the pandemic, the acquisition of materials has slowed-down off-site construction of the bridge.”

