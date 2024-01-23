Vigil in Uppermill to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

THE community will gather for a poignant vigil to mark Holocaust Memorial Day as well as remember those who died in subsequent genocides.

The event, organised annually by Saddleworth Peace Group, saw members, supporters, councillors and locals meet outside Uppermill Methodist Church.

It is an opportunity to reflect and pay respects to the six million people who died in the Holocaust as well as the victims of other genocides around the world.

All are welcome to join. The event takes place on Saturday, January 27 at 2pm.

