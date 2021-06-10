Village Voice: ‘Snip the loop’

IT was good to see in last month’s (May) Saddleworth Independent that the Green Party locally are pointing out the need to dispose of used face masks responsibly.

May I add that it is a good idea to snip the loops of masks before discarding them, as wildlife can get tangled in the loops and be killed.

There are millions of masks being disposed of in this country nowadays – billions worldwide – and if people who read this can spread the word on their social media then between us we can save the lives of many innocent creatures.

Sam Kelly, Dobcross

