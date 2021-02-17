Virtual job fairs open to all considering rail engineering apprenticeship with Northern

Northern is giving anyone interested in applying for its engineering apprenticeship the chance to sign up for one of its virtual job fairs and speak to those currently in the role.

The rail operator is hosting two virtual engineering apprentice job fairs to encourage young people to consider a career in rail.

Attendees will be able to find out more about what the scheme has to offer and will be joined by some of Northern’s Year 3 apprentices for a live Q&A to hear what it is really like working as an apprentice for one of UK’s largest rail operators.

The virtual job fairs will take place on Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19 from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

More than 300 young people are part of the rail operator’s apprenticeship programme and are employed in a variety of roles across the business.

Now, Northern is looking to add to that number, with applications being accepted for 16 engineering roles available as part of the 2021 apprenticeship intake.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “If you know someone who is thinking about applying for one of our engineering apprenticeships, this is a brilliant opportunity for them to ask questions to the people that already work here and who have followed the same apprenticeship programme.

“The railway has a proud tradition of welcoming and nurturing talent, and several members of our management team – as well as countless other members of staff – started their railway careers as apprentices.

“Now we’re looking for the next generation of rail staff to join Northern and help us transform the rail network in the north of England.

“We are also keen to employ a diverse workforce that represents the communities we serve and want to attract more women, black and ethnic minority people to rail.

“Our message to prospective employees is that whoever they are and whatever their background, they can trust that Northern is a great place to work and forge a career.”

Register here to attend one of our virtual job fairs. Registration closes at midnight on Wednesday, February 17.

Details of the apprenticeship scheme, together with a step-by-step application guide, is available via the Northern website.

