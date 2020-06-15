Volunteer satefy marshals back on countryside patrol

VOLUNTEER Safety Marshals are back out on patrol across the area to help be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the countryside.

The scheme was launched last year by Jess Moreland and the Dovestone WI following the devastating moorland fires in Saddleworth and Mossley in spring.

More than 100 volunteers – dubbed countryside safety marshals – got involved to patrol Dovestone Reservoir and surrounding areas.

Now the initiative has relaunched following problems at the Greenfield beauty spot which was flooded with visitors during the recent good weather, despite lockdown restrictions.

The volunteers work to assist emergency services and act as a deterrent to help protect the countryside, reporting anything suspicious or dangerous.

The scheme has the backing of Greater Manchester Police and Fire and Rescue Services, RPSB, United Utilities and Oldham Mountain Rescue Team as well as local businesses and individuals.

Announcing the relaunch on the Dovestone WI’s Facebook page, president Jess confirmed: “Dovestone WI planned to relaunch the Countryside Safety Marshal Scheme in March. Then the entire world found itself in the deadly grip of a global pandemic.

“With the restrictions that this brought about, it made it impossible for us to patrol the countryside, as we did last year.

“As soon as lockdown was lifted, we set the wheels in motion. A committee zoom meeting was held to discuss the best and safest way to proceed. Now the Countryside Safety Marshal volunteer scheme is operational again.

“If anybody wants to join, it has been adapted to accommodate the ongoing social distancing rules.

“Please email us at hello@dovestonewi.com and we’ll get all the information to you that you need to get started.”

Volunteers can sign up as part of a rota which will cover Dovestone Reservoir and surrounding areas and can dedicate as much time as they can manage.

