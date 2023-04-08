Walk, swim, cycle or run miles for Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund this Spring

THIS spring join the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund for Miles In May to help raise money to enable women in Gaza and the West Bank to access higher education.

Supporters are invited to undertake a personal sponsored challenge to walk, run, swim or cycle 62 miles this Spring with each mile representing one of the students sponsored by the Scholarship Fund this year.

The challenge will culminate with a group 6.5 mile circular walk from Friezland Church Hall on Sunday May 21st. The walk will take in the beautiful Saddleworth countryside and include a stop for lunch (bring your own picnic). It is relatively flat, following the canal, bridal path and River Tame.

The event will conclude with a celebratory Social back at Friezland Church Hall. Anyone unable to take part in the walk is also welcome. Alongside refreshments including homemade cakes, there will be an opportunity to purchase Palestinian goods and take part in a raffle for a number of prizes.

Committee members will also offer an update on the situation in Palestine, following their own recent trip there.

The event takes place on Sunday May 21st at Friezland Church Hall with the walk from 1-3pm and the social from 3-5pm. Participation is by donation and sponsorship for those who take on the challenge. Everyone is welcome to take part in as much or as little as they can manage.

For further information and to register your interest please contact saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

