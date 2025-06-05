Walkers conquer Saddleworth’s Three Peaks to raise over £10,000 for breast cancer retreats

MORE than £10,000 was raised to support residential retreats for women living with breast cancer as walkers conquered Saddleworth’s Three Peaks.

The group of 24 took on the challenge in May, organised by After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD) for the fourth year to support their retreats.

The retreats offer weekend getaways focused on physical activity and wellbeing and were founded after a pilot nine years ago by Jo Taylor from Diggle, who lives with metastatic breast cancer.

They are offered at a hugely subsidised rate of £50, thanks to fundraising and grants, to women with both primary and metastatic breast cancer.

Jo’s commitment to running the retreats and fundraising, despite her own diagnosis, has made a lasting impact on many women across the UK and beyond.

Due to a recent episode of ill health, Jo was advised to avoid strenuous exercise for the May retreat but she and volunteer Emma, along with Daisy the mini dachshund, were at the start to wish the walkers well and distribute Nordic Walking poles.

The walkers included 12 people who had attended past retreats, joined by family members and friends coming from all over the UK, and even as far away as Germany, to take part.

One family walked in memory of Mary Huckle, a former retreat attendee and previous participant in the Three Peaks challenge, who died from metastatic from breast cancer nearly two years ago. Her loved ones continue to support the cause in her honour.

The walk, which was supported by six volunteer helpers, began at the King William IV pub in Greenfield, where landlord Tony Simpson opened the facilities for the group.

The 9.5-mile route, including 2,181 feet of ascent, took the walkers across Pots and Pans, Alderman Hill, and the final climb to Chew Reservoir, a tough 1.5-mile uphill stretch reaching 1,640 feet above sea level.

The weather was cold and breezy on the tops, but spirits were high as the group tackled each peak with teamwork and determination. Clear views across the Dovestone area lifted the mood further as they paused for lunch, where Jo and Emma met the walkers to offer encouragement.

The group was welcomed at the finish by Jo, Emma, and Daisy and Jo delivered a heartfelt speech highlighting the importance of raising awareness of metastatic breast cancer. She read the names of 22 women who attended previous retreats and have since died.

Throughout the walk, the shared message among participants was how ABCD’s retreats make a profound difference, inspiring physical activity and fostering vital connections between women facing the challenges of breast cancer.

More than £10,000 has been raised so far which will go towards supporting future retreats as the legacy of care and community continues to grow.

Find out more about After Breast Cancer Diagnosis and their upcoming retreats and events on their website www.abcdiagnosis.co.uk