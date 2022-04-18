Waterhead Warriors win second trophy in six days after beating neighbours Saddleworth Rangers to lift Standard Cup

SADDLEWORTH RANGERS 6, WATERHEAD WARRIORS 16

WATERHEAD Warriors needed to display resilience as they overcame spirited Saddleworth Rangers to lift their second piece of silverware in the space of six days.

A storming second-half display proved decisive as Warriors added the Standard Cup to the BARLA Open Age National Cup they won the previous Sunday.

Warriors, 2-0 behind at the break, took control with tries from Ciaran Dean, Jenson Hamilton and James Perks.

But they had to withstand a late fightback from Rangers in front of a 1,300 crowd at Oldham RUFC’s Manor Park ground.

Jon Perks, Warriors’ chairman and joint first-team coach, described it as the most memorable week in his 37-year association with the club.

“It is definitely the best week in my time here, and arguably the best one in the club’s history,” he said.

“Sunday was a special day to win the National Cup for the first time, but to back it up with a second trophy is testimony to our players.

“Saddleworth Rangers are no mugs, and there were spells when it was squeaky bum time. We have some big players and their experience got us through.

“We have seen with the Standard Cup in the past that things don’t always go to plan, and you have to turn up.”

Warriors’ Gareth Owen added: “To win two trophies in a week, it doesn’t get any better.

“Out preparations weren’t helped by going on a two-day bender after winning the National Cup.”

Owen revealed they had been given a dressing down at half time by joint coaches Perks and Keith Brennan as they were behind.

“We scored with the first set of the second half, and it got us going and gave us energy and they couldn’t live with us,” he explained.

Sean Whitehead, Rangers’ joint coach, through the experience of former Oldham RL professionals Owen, Phil Joy and Danny Bridge was decisive.

“The experience of their ex-pros helped them manage the game better than we did,” he explained.

“We weren’t happy with a couple of decisions which went against us but, on the day, they were slightly the better side.”

Whitehead was unhappy with the three tries conceded which were all from kick with Warriors’ players winning the chase to the line.

The opening period was a hard-fought affair with some huge hits as both sides cancelled out one another.

Rangers took the lead in stoppage time through a Charlie McManus penalty – he has earlier missed another kick.

Warriors took control within two minutes of the restart when Dean won the race to the line to reach a kick forward as he found a gap in Rangers’ defence. Kegan Brennan failed to kick the goal.

The advantage was soon 10-2 when Hamilton showed his pace to run on to a kick through and force his way over the line with Brennan adding the two extra points.

Dean had another try disallowed for offside, got his second of the game with 11 minutes left when Brennan kicked through, and the jet-heeled Perks won the chase to the line with Brennan again adding the extra points.

Warriors were 16-2 ahead and seemingly home and dry.

Rangers, however, had other ideas and certainly went down fighting as they scored a try from Billy England with eight minutes left.

And it could have been even worse as Rangers had two further clear-cut chances late on when they were denied each time by last-ditch tackles in each corner.

