Waves of support for Saddleworth Lido project

THE community has rallied in waves behind a project to open a Saddleworth Lido.

The idea was launched in January by outdoor swimming enthusiasts Katy Boulton and Erica Ryan, who aim to have open air, partially-heated pool, constructed and maintained to the highest possible eco standards.

And their plans have been met with a phenomenal amount of interest and support locally.

They explained: “Our Facebook group attracted over 1,200 members in just a few days, with an avalanche of overwhelmingly positive comments from people who welcome the idea and are excited about it.

“We have also received scores of offers of help from people with a wide array of skills and expertise in fields such as engineering, water ecology, planning, fundraising, community liaison, marketing, design, finance, legal and many others.

“The project has also inspired people to get creative, for instance by writing poetry and designing logos. We were sent a beautiful swimming-themed mosaic picture, created by Kim Hawkes from Dovestone WI, which we have incorporated into our Facebook page design.

“We’re now encouraging people to sign up to our e-newsletter by emailing

saddleworthlido@gmail.com

“We’ll send one newsletter per week to update people on progress and to ask for help and input.

“We have also been invited to join the Future Lidos Group, a UK-wide network of organisations that are working to open new lidos and restore old ones. The group holds considerable knowledge and expertise that we’re already starting to tap into.

“The response has been fantastic, but it’s important to say the project is still very much at an early stage.

“The Uppermill school site is a target location. We’ve begun the process of engaging with Oldham Council, but we’re aware there’s a long way to go in terms of securing a site.

“Not to mention consulting with our community, establishing a Community Interest Company, exploring different models available, fundraising – the list goes on!

“We are spurred on by the vision of an accessible pool that will benefit the physical and mental health of a wide range our community while also being somewhere that would appeal to visitors.

“Our next step is to establish a series of working groups that bring in the expertise that has been offered.

“High on the list is community consultation. We know there will rightly be questions and concerns and we want to use this input to help create something that is a good fit to our local community.”

• Find out more and get involved by visiting the Saddleworth Lido Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/saddleworthlido

