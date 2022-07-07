We will rock you!

A CONCERT by the acclaimed Rock Choir struck the right chord with its audience at Uppermill Conservative Club.

The two-hour performance delighted listeners and raised £275 for the North West Air Ambulance.

Rock Choir is a nationwide choir with more than 400 choirs running in communities up and down the country.

Founded by Caroline Redman-Lusher 16 years ago, it is now the largest, leading contemporary community choir.

Uppermill Civic Centre hosts the Rock Choir on Tuesday evenings under the guidance of Xander-Jaymes Le Petit.

There are no auditions for potential new members and an ability to read sheet music is not required. “We’re an all-inclusive, fun and friendly choir,” says Xander.

“We chose this charity (NWAA) as it is close to our hearts. We are always amazed by the work they do and the lives they save.”

• For more information on the choir visit rockchoir.com

