What window are we going through in Diggle today?

DIGGLE’S latest community event has proved another winner following the success of the village’s spooky Halloween trail which made £5,400 for Diggle School.

The inaugural Christmas advent window walk, organised by mum Eleanor Chamberlain, hasn’t been designed as a fundraiser.

But residents are enjoying a free festive light show as each day a new window display is revealed.

Eleanor’s husband Chris said: “On the back of what’s happened with Covid, Eleanor had the idea to make something nice for the village

“She put out a message with the idea and virtually within a day people responded and all of them were full.

“There are no maps to buy like there were for the scarecrows; it’s just a chance to walk around the village as families looking at the displays and lights.”

Eleanor, who works in student transition at Oldham College, and Chris were helped in their display by their two excited children, aged two and four.

The advent trail starts near the Diggle Hotel and concludes with number 25 by the village’s Christmas Tree.

