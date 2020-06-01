THANKS to everyone who engaged with the ‘Where in Saddleworth’ feature in the April edition of the Independent.

Well done to Susan Russell, Angela Moores and Hazel Guttridge for correctly identifying the images were taken at the site of Mytholm Mill, close to Limekiln café in Uppermill.

Built in 1779, the mill site was excavated in April 2017 by Friends of Castleshaw Roman Fort.

This month our roving photographer ventured a little further from the centre of Saddleworth to snap this distinctive sign. But where can you find its exact location? Answers and any of your own pictures should be sent by email to trevor@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Trevor Baxter, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-5, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

