Whit Friday results name Saddleworth’s best of brass

IT WAS the sounds of summer on Friday (29 May) as hundreds of band players descended upon Saddleworth for this year’s Whit Friday celebrations.

In all, 154 bands from the UK and abroad were heard trooping through the streets last week, each pausing to perform at 11 villages along the way: Delph; Denshaw; Diggle; Dobcross; Friezland; Greenfield; Grotton; Lees and Springhead; Lydgate; Scouthead and Austerlands; and Uppermill.

All were competing for the top prizes across both the local and Central Area competitions, including for Best Local Band, Best Youth Band, Best Band from Abroad, and for various instrument prizes.

But only a handful could be named the best of a brass bunch – and the Whit Friday results have now been revealed.

Overall area champions

Brighouse & Rastrick – £2,500 Black Dyke Band – £1,000 Hepworth – £750

Overall local area champions

Milnrow – £750 Slaithwaite – £600 Littleborough – £400

Overall youth champion

Tewit Silver Youth – £250

Delph (80 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,250 Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern – £825 Desford Colliery – £550

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Diggle – £150

Denshaw (61 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

Black Dyke Band – £1,000 Brighouse & Rastrick – £600 British Army Band Catterick – £400

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Boarshurst Silver – £150

Diggle (64 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

Hepworth – £800 Hammonds – £500 GUS Band – £400

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Diggle Community – £125

Dobcross (75 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,000 Chav Brass – £750 Milnrow – £500

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Dobcross Silver – £100

Friezland (44 bands – record)

Adjudicator – T. Newbigging

Queensbury Music Centre – £200 Littleborough – £100 VBS (Poynton) – £50

Highest-placed Saddleworth band:

Greenfield (73 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,000 Black Dyke Band – £750 Leyland – £500

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Delph Band – £50, Delph Youth Band – £50

Grotton (63 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Hepworth – £800 Black Dyke Band – £400 Leyland – £200

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Marsden Silver Prize – £175

Lydgate (81 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

Black Dyke Band – £1,400 Brighouse & Rastrick – £900 Hepworth – £600

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Milnrow

Lees & Springhead (45 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Black Dyke Band – £700 Aldbourne – £350 Ratby Co-operative – £200

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Delph – £75

Scouthead and Austerlands (74 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

Leyland – £1,000 Rothwell Temperance – £500 Hepworth – £400

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Dobcross Silver – £150

Uppermill (56 bands)

Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

Hepworth – £1,250 Black Dyke Band – £750 Leyland – £500

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Marsden Silver Prize – £150