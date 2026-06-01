Whit Friday results name Saddleworth’s best of brass

IT WAS the sounds of summer on Friday (29 May) as hundreds of band players descended upon Saddleworth for this year’s Whit Friday celebrations.
In all, 154 bands from the UK and abroad were heard trooping through the streets last week, each pausing to perform at 11 villages along the way: Delph; Denshaw; Diggle; Dobcross; Friezland; Greenfield; Grotton; Lees and Springhead; Lydgate; Scouthead and Austerlands; and Uppermill.
All were competing for the top prizes across both the local and Central Area competitions, including for Best Local Band, Best Youth Band, Best Band from Abroad, and for various instrument prizes.
But only a handful could be named the best of a brass bunch – and the Whit Friday results have now been revealed.
Overall area champions
- Brighouse & Rastrick – £2,500
- Black Dyke Band – £1,000
- Hepworth – £750
Overall local area champions
- Milnrow – £750
- Slaithwaite – £600
- Littleborough – £400
Overall youth champion
- Tewit Silver Youth – £250
Delph (80 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
- Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,250
- Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern – £825
- Desford Colliery – £550
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Diggle – £150
Denshaw (61 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth
- Black Dyke Band – £1,000
- Brighouse & Rastrick – £600
- British Army Band Catterick – £400
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Boarshurst Silver – £150
Diggle (64 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison
- Hepworth – £800
- Hammonds – £500
- GUS Band – £400
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Diggle Community – £125
Dobcross (75 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe
- Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,000
- Chav Brass – £750
- Milnrow – £500
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Dobcross Silver – £100
Friezland (44 bands – record)
Adjudicator – T. Newbigging
- Queensbury Music Centre – £200
- Littleborough – £100
- VBS (Poynton) – £50
Highest-placed Saddleworth band:
Greenfield (73 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Chris Wormald
- Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,000
- Black Dyke Band – £750
- Leyland – £500
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Delph Band – £50, Delph Youth Band – £50
Grotton (63 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
- Hepworth – £800
- Black Dyke Band – £400
- Leyland – £200
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Marsden Silver Prize – £175
Lydgate (81 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield
- Black Dyke Band – £1,400
- Brighouse & Rastrick – £900
- Hepworth – £600
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Milnrow
Lees & Springhead (45 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Alan Fernie
- Black Dyke Band – £700
- Aldbourne – £350
- Ratby Co-operative – £200
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Delph – £75
Scouthead and Austerlands (74 bands – record)
Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen
- Leyland – £1,000
- Rothwell Temperance – £500
- Hepworth – £400
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Dobcross Silver – £150
Uppermill (56 bands)
Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton
- Hepworth – £1,250
- Black Dyke Band – £750
- Leyland – £500
Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Marsden Silver Prize – £150
You must be logged in to post a comment.