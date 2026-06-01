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Whit Friday results name Saddleworth’s best of brass

Leslie Kerwin June 1, 2026

IT WAS the sounds of summer on Friday (29 May) as hundreds of band players descended upon Saddleworth for this year’s Whit Friday celebrations.

In all, 154 bands from the UK and abroad were heard trooping through the streets last week, each pausing to perform at 11 villages along the way: Delph; Denshaw; Diggle; Dobcross; Friezland; Greenfield; Grotton; Lees and Springhead; Lydgate; Scouthead and Austerlands; and Uppermill.

All were competing for the top prizes across both the local and Central Area competitions, including for Best Local Band, Best Youth Band, Best Band from Abroad, and for various instrument prizes.

Dobcross Silver Band. Image by Tobias Longmate

But only a handful could be named the best of a brass bunch – and the Whit Friday results have now been revealed.

Overall area champions

  1. Brighouse & Rastrick – £2,500
  2. Black Dyke Band – £1,000
  3. Hepworth – £750

Overall local area champions

  1. Milnrow – £750
  2. Slaithwaite – £600
  3. Littleborough – £400

Overall youth champion

  1. Tewit Silver Youth – £250

Delph (80 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

  1. Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,250
  2. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern – £825
  3. Desford Colliery – £550

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Diggle – £150

Denshaw (61 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

  1. Black Dyke Band – £1,000
  2. Brighouse & Rastrick – £600
  3. British Army Band Catterick – £400

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Boarshurst Silver – £150

Diggle (64 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

  1. Hepworth – £800
  2. Hammonds – £500
  3. GUS Band – £400

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Diggle Community – £125

Dobcross (75 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

  1. Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,000
  2. Chav Brass – £750
  3. Milnrow – £500

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Dobcross Silver – £100

Friezland (44 bands – record)

Adjudicator – T. Newbigging

  1. Queensbury Music Centre – £200
  2. Littleborough – £100
  3. VBS (Poynton) – £50

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: 

Greenfield (73 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

  1. Brighouse & Rastrick – £1,000
  2. Black Dyke Band – £750
  3. Leyland – £500

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Delph Band – £50, Delph Youth Band – £50

Grotton (63 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

  1. Hepworth – £800
  2. Black Dyke Band – £400
  3. Leyland – £200

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Marsden Silver Prize – £175

Lydgate (81 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

  1. Black Dyke Band – £1,400
  2. Brighouse & Rastrick – £900
  3. Hepworth – £600

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Milnrow

Lees & Springhead (45 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

  1. Black Dyke Band – £700
  2. Aldbourne – £350
  3. Ratby Co-operative – £200

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Delph – £75

Scouthead and Austerlands (74 bands – record)

Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

  1. Leyland – £1,000
  2. Rothwell Temperance – £500
  3. Hepworth – £400

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Dobcross Silver – £150

Uppermill (56 bands)

Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

  1. Hepworth – £1,250
  2. Black Dyke Band – £750
  3. Leyland – £500

Highest-placed Saddleworth band: Marsden Silver Prize – £150