White rose to fly high for annual celebrations

THE white rose will be flying high to mark Yorkshire Day this year on Sunday, August 1.

The celebrations will start as usual with a short gathering by the statue of Ammon Wrigley at Saddleworth Museum gardens.

The declaration will be read there at 11.44am by Bob Rodgers and a garland of white roses will be placed on the statue of the poet and local historian.

Then there will be a parade up the High Street, including a brass band, to the King George V playing fields for the traditional Country Fayre.

There will be a host of stalls including food and drinks, craft stalls, games and activities.

And this year there will a special stall and competition in honour of Elizabeth Bardsley, one of the founding members of Yorkshire Day with her husband Roy.

Following her recent sudden death, the organisers wanted to do something in her memory so, as the couple loved gardening, there will be a gardening stall and competition.

People are invited to bring plants, flowers, flower arrangements etc, which will be judged and prizes awarded.

Any local groups, organisations or businesses who would like a stall, or anyone who wishes to help organise the event or put up gazebos on the day, can call Brenda on 07849 186990.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

