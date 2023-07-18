White rose to fly high on Yorkshire Day

THE white rose will be flying high and proud as Saddleworth celebrates Yorkshire Day on Sunday, July 30.

Saddleworth’s administrative ties with Yorkshire were cut during local government re-organisation in 1974 but the annual event promotes the historic connection.

The occasion take place each year on the Sunday closest to August 1 to celebrate Saddleworth’s Yorkshire history, culture and identity.

All are welcome to join in this year’s event, with festivities starting at around 9,00am

At 11.30am, locals traditionally gather by the statue of local poet and historian Ammon Wrigley in the Saddleworth Museum Gardens, Uppermill.

A brass band will open the celebrations, followed by a reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity at 11.46am. A garland of white roses will be placed around the neck of Ammon Wrigley.

Then there will be a parade along the village High Street to the Country Fayre on the King George V Playing field.

There will be fun for all ages, including games and activities such as ‘splat a rat’, a duck race, a cake baking competition and a gardening competition (please bring your entries along to the stalls on the day).

Other stalls will showcase local businesses and organisations, and there will also be an array of food and drinks stalls.

Entertainment will be provided clog dancers and there will also be a visit from dry stone wallers displaying the traditional skill.

Tickets for the duck race will be sold at Greenfield Tesco in the days leading to the event.

Volunteers are invited to assist by helping at the event. If you would like to help with setting up or support in any other way, please contact Brenda Cockayne (07849 186990) or James Cockayne (07920091980) for details

