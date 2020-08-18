Xander becomes Delph centurion

TEENAGER Xander Selby reached a cricketing landmark in Delph’s home win against Armitage Bridge on Saturday, August 8.

The 17-year-old from Lees, a slow left-arm spin bowler, claimed his 100th first-team wicket in the latest Huddersfield and District League fixture,

And it was a special day for younger brother Lucas, 14, who made his first-team debut in the same game.

Lucas, a pace bowler, hit the ground running by claiming a wicket with only his third delivery.

And to celebrate the boys’ achievements, the Selby family cracked open a bottle of champagne on the boundary’s edge where three generations of the family were enjoying a picnic.

Father Jon and grandfather Alf were both first-team players at Ashton in the Central Lancashire League.

Lucas and Xander will again be playing for Lancashire this season in a shortened county campaign.

While Lucas plays for the Under-14s, Xander appears at U18 level.

Isaac Jones, 15, another talented young player, claimed a couple of wickets in the victory against Armitage Bridge.

“To have three teenage bowlers working in tandem is great for the future of the club,” explained Les Harrison, Delph’s representative on the Huddersfield League’s executive committee.

There is one additional opening for a first-team bowler at Delph after Muhammad Shakir’s transfer to Greater Manchester Cricket League club Saddleworth.

Delph have been placed in the top division of the rejigged league campaign.

Divisions of 10 teams, based on last season’s league positions, have been formed with each team playing each other once during a nine-week season.

Delph’s second team is in the third division, playing mainly against first teams.

They have risen to the challenge and are top of the table with three wins from four games, the other was abandoned.

And on Saturday, August 15 the second team is at home to Honley, wickets pitched at 1pm, in the battle of the top two.

The first team travels to Barkisland.

Delph have not been affected by new lockdown restrictions imposed in Kirklees where most of the Huddersfield League teams are based and which effectively means no spectators are permitted.

“We were concerned but were told clubs outside Kirklees do not have to adhere to the restrictions,” explained Les.

He added the club organised a couple of pre-season friendlies as a dummy run before the season began.

Players arrive in kit or have to change outdoors as the dressing rooms cannot be used.

Matches are 30 overs per innings with breaks every six overs to clean the ball and wash hands while spectators are not permitted to retrieve the ball.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

