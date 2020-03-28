Year eight girls hitting highs in the Greater Manchester Schools’ League

THE year eight girls’ basketball team from Saddleworth School is doing exceptionally well in the Greater Manchester Schools’ League. In the latest round of games hosted by St Peter’s RC High School, Manchester, Saddleworth won three out of four fixtures.

In their first game, Saddleworth defeated Abraham Moss 20-0 after a convincing display in which their defence was strong while they also scored freely following interceptions and steals.

Saddleworth lost 16-10 to Trinity in their second match, having been ahead at the break.

Unfortunately, they missed a few baskets and Trinity capitalised and took the lead. The girls did not give up and managed to dominate possession, however they were unlucky with a number of shots.

Saddleworth played hosts St Peter’s in the third match which proved to be a very tight fought game as they won 6-2.

In the final match, Saddleworth defeated Priestnall 16-8. They took an early lead and never relinquished it.

The Saddleworth team was Amy Pearce, Jess Meek, Martha King, player of the tournament Miranda Lowe, Megan Russell, Millie Wildbore, Sophie Clayton, Maisy Mitchell, Martha Simpson and Grace Leddy.

