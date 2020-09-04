You can join UCAN for Great British litter pick

COMMUNITY volunteers have pledged to keep Uppermill rubbish free with a socially distanced litter pick.

Members of public spirited Uppermill Community Action Network (UCAN) will be part of a national initiative the Great British September Clean (September 11-27), organised by The Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

A spokesperson said: “Like everyone across our Saddleworth villages, we cherish our wonderful countryside.

“We always see our ongoing regular commitment to litter picking as vital work in maintaining our beautiful environment, protecting the wildlife and their habitats.

“So, UCAN sees the Great British September Clean (GBSC) as a fantastic opportunity for it to continue its work in helping to keep Uppermill litter-free.

“While all group volunteering activity is still on hold by the Canal and River Trust (CRT) we do expect some members to join the GBSC around Uppermill.

“This can be done either individually or in groups of six people maximum in a socially distanced pick strictly following the Government regulations.

“And provided always there is no change in Covid-19 regulations in the meantime.”

Members have been keen to dust off their pickers after the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean was postponed due to Covid-19.

If any Independent readers wish to take part in the GBSC see further details on the Keep Britain Tidy website.

UCAN are always pleased to welcome new members. Anyone interested when they are able to resume voluntary work and would like further information contact Peter Killan on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

