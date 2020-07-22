Young people honoured with Rotary Club of Oldham’s Student of the Year awards

YOUNG people’s contributions to school, family and the community are being celebrated again as the Rotary Club of Oldham announced the winners of its Oldham Student of the Year Awards 2020.

The Club usually announces the results in May following presentations in the Council Chamber at the Civic Centre in the presence of the Mayor of Oldham.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that could not happen this year but with the help of all the participating schools, the Club was still able to pick out winners:

Winner of Oldham Student of the Year 2020 (16+):

Lucy Bowden, Hulme Grammar School Oldham

Runner-up of Student of the Year 2020 (16+):

Megan Bruton, Oldham Sixth Form College

Joint winners of Oldham Student of the Year 2020 (11-16):

Balsan Irfan, The Blue Coat School and Luke Goodall, E-act Royton and Crompton Academy.

Balsan Irfan Luke Goodall

The Rotary Club of Oldham commented: “This has been a very challenging year for all involved in education and the Club members, especially those involved in this award, are very grateful for the support given to us and to the nominated students.

“We have had to change the way we dealt with the award and so we found it extremely gratifying when we received so many nominations which were of an extremely high standard.

“We were challenged by the variety of activities presented by the students who responded to personal challenges, family challenges and community challenges.

“The award seeks to recognise the outstanding contribution young people give to their school, to our local community and to family, displaying one of the aims of Rotary, which is to encourage and foster the ideal of service.

“We would like to thank the staff of all participating schools, academies and colleges for their support.”

The winning students received certificates and vouchers which were sponsored by The Rotary Club of Oldham, Merinox Tubing Specialists of Oldham and Oldham Sixth Form College.

The Oldham Student of the Year Award has been organised by the Rotary Club of Oldham for the last 20 years and welcomes nominations from all secondary schools, academies and colleges in the borough.

