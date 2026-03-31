‘100 Apprentices in 100 Days’ challenge across Oldham

AN AMBITIOUS new initiative aims to help young people take their first steps into work while supporting businesses across the borough to grow their future workforce.

Oldham Council and Oldham College are calling on employers to join the ‘100 Apprentices in 100 Days challenge’, a borough‑wide effort to create apprenticeship roles for young people.

The campaign, launching on May 21, supports the national Youth Guarantee, which aims to ensure every young person can access employment, education or training.

The ambition locally is to ensure young people can build successful careers without having to leave their hometown.

The campaign will highlight the benefits of hiring an apprentice, the financial support available to employers, and the opportunity for businesses to explore the new Foundation Apprenticeship route.

Employers of all sizes and sectors are being encouraged to get involved and help Oldham reach its target of creating 100 apprenticeships in just 100 days.

Cllr Mohon Ali, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “We know the economy of Oldham and Greater Manchester is changing with demands for new skills such as AI and digital entering our lives.

“We want our companies to grow and they can do this by working and shaping the next generation of talent.

“We want 100 apprenticeship opportunities ready for exam results day so that our young people can progress from education and into good careers.”

Simon Jordan, Principal and CEO of Oldham College, said: “Oldham is home to a wealth of driven, talented young people eager to add value to the local economy.

“Between current government incentives and recent reforms, the window of opportunity for businesses to invest in apprenticeships has never been wider.

“This initiative transcends simple recruitment; it’s a commitment to social mobility and community resilience.

“If every local employer creates just one opening, we can collectively redefine Oldham’s future.

“We are proud to collaborate with the council and our partners to bridge the gap between ambitious youth and businesses looking to cultivate their own talent.”

Oldham Council and Oldham College will support employers at every step to give 100 young people in Oldham the opportunities they deserve.

Employers interested in offering an apprenticeship or Foundation Apprenticeship can contact the Employer Engagement Team at Oldham College by emailing apprenticeships@oldham.ac.uk