Local hospice invites new voices to help guide future care

PEOPLE from across Oldham are being encouraged to step forward and help shape the future of end-of-life care as Dr Kershaw’s Hospice looks to welcome new trustees.

The borough’s only hospice is opening up positions on its Board of Trustees and is particularly keen to hear from those with experience in medical, nursing, accounting and retail roles.

But just as importantly, it is calling for applicants from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures to ensure its leadership reflects the community it serves.

The role offers a chance to play a meaningful part in the well-established charity, helping guide decisions around strategy, finances and services, while gaining valuable experience and connections along the way.

Dr Kershaw’s provides free palliative and end-of-life care for adults living with life-limiting illnesses, supporting patients and families not just within its 12-bed inpatient unit, but also through its Caring Hands service, Hospice at Home support, and bereavement and wellbeing programmes.

Behind the scenes, more than 100 staff and over 400 volunteers keep services running. Now, at a time of significant change and investment, the hospice is looking to strengthen its board as it plans for the future.

Trustees play a key role in making sure all of its services continue to run smoothly, ensuring the charity meets its legal and financial responsibilities while making the most of its resources.

The commitment is around one day a month, with a mix of scheduled meetings and occasional workshops, making it a manageable way for people to contribute their time and expertise.

David Macdonald, chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “It really is an honour to serve and collaborate with Dr Kershaw’s as a trustee. All of us on the Board get so much out of volunteering and seeing just how much of an impact the organisation has for patients and their families, friends and carers.

“We are looking for new members who will bring expertise and professional advice to meet the challenges of running such a vital operation.

“We particularly welcome applications from people with different lived experiences and cultural backgrounds; we are committed to equal opportunities for all.”

Alongside the opportunity to give back, the role also offers personal benefits including career development, professional networking, and a strong sense of purpose.

Anyone interested in finding out more or applying is encouraged to get in touch before the deadline on Thursday, April 30, by emailing bev.schofield@drkh.org.uk or adele.doherty@drkh.org.uk