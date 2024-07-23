125 years of Greenfield cricket celebrated – with more to come

GREENFIELD has celebrated having 125 years of cricket as its club is already looking to the future.

Not bad for somewhere that could have been blown up when a bomb landed on it during World War II.

Thankfully, the ordnance did not explode and was eventually fished out of the crater it burrowed and the water that poured in.

Now history has been toasted with a match against an MCC XI on Friday, July 19, which Greenfield narrowly lost.

But as chairman Jason Taylor points out, eyes are being cast ahead after the support of members and the community kept the sport being played at Ladhill Lane.

He said: “Where we are financially, in a shocking summer, shows the level of support for Greenfield Cricket Club completely.

“We’re really lucky in that respect and cricket in the area is very tribal. However, in the last few years, that support has grown further and further.

“The Covid-19 period was hard, but we’ve survived, we’re here and we’re improving the club on an annual basis.

“Ultimately, our main focus is what goes on out on the cricket square – we’ve now got four senior sides, a ladies’ side and our junior section has grown.

“Away from the field, we’re restricted by our size, but we work with what we’ve got and try to improve it.

“We’ve spent money last winter on the look and fabric of the club and we ‘ve a similar programme of works planned for the outfield and the square for this winter.

“So, we invest back in where we can. We pride ourselves on being at the heart of the community in Greenfield and we want to keep that going.

“125 years is a remarkable achievement. We’re extremely proud to have come this far – 150 is the next one.

“The MCC game was a big cherry on the top of a new big cake – and the weather was a real bonus. It’s been a shocking summer but we’ve a really good, loyal group of supporters.”

Folder after folder of history is kept in a clubhouse full of photos from Greenfield CC’s past – even when it was not called Greenfield CC, a club associated with the late Roger Tanner, who was president for many decades.

The first team to play on the site was in fact Bentfield CC, named after the mill that stood at the site of what is now the neighbouring housing.

Women’s cricket is nothing new, as the photo dating back to 1902 shows while for 90-year-old Fred Bottom, who has been on the committee for more than 40 years, many memorable matches and players stick in his mind.

But as he talked to Saddleworth Independent, he did not have to look far for who he considers number one – just over his shoulder to the photo on the wall.

“There’s one that stands out,” he said. “Kyle Hogg.

“He came through our junior system here and used to come regularly as he lived locally.

“He was about seven-years-old when he first came but we coached him and he went right through the England junior sections before signing a contract with Lancashire.

“He’s definitely the biggest person we’ve developed over the years – but Megan Russell, one of our brighter girls, has played at Lords.

“Having the MCC play here makes it a nice year for us, it’s a big thing.

“Things have happened over the years. In the corner of the ground, we had a bomb land during World War II – but it didn’t explode and it buried itself.

“Then it poured down, meaning the people who came to disarm it couldn’t do because it was underwater.

“And while we’re talking about 125 years as Greenfield Crocket Club, before that it was Bentfield Cricket Club, named after the mill that was next to it – where houses are now.

“The story I’m told is the owners dug out the ground as it was a slope right the way down to the river.

“But they got everything out to make it into a cricket pitch.

“It was nice when we were in the Saddleworth League, playing all local clubs and everything of our history is documented in folders now.

“And I’ve an original bat signed by John Tanner, Roger’s father, and all the Yorkshire County Cricket Club players who played here in 1923.”

Now celebrating history has been done and the future is seemingly in safe hands, now to finish the present day business – seeing its teams succeed.

Its Thunder side reached the final of the GMCL20 Championship competition on Sunday, July 21.

Jason added: “The first team is also in the cup semi-final and sit second in the league – the second, third and fourth teams are top of theirs.

“Nothing’s won in mid-season, though, but while we’ve spent a few years growing the club this year we’re hoping for a bit of silverware to go with it.

“We feel the fabric of the club’s in a good place – now to add that cherry on to the cake.”

*GREENFIELD CC will also be holding a family fun day at the ground as the last of its anniversary celebrations on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

