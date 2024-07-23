Mountain rescue team gets behind cycling challenge

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team have been visited by their counterparts from Derby as they embarked on a gruelling cycling challenge.

Natalya Kennedy and her colleagues are raising money for a new base for the team in Mackworth.

They decided to take on an epic 246km off-road route, linking the seven Peak District mountain rescue team bases – all in the space of 24 hours!

Setting off from Derby’s team base at midnight, they arrived looking very fresh at OMRT’s base in Greenfield just after 10am, ahead of schedule.

After a short pit stop for refreshments, Natalya and her crew were back on their way to head towards Glossop Mountain Rescue Team.

Along the route, they also called at Edale, Woodhead, Kinder and Buxton.

Over £2,000 has been raised so far and people can make a donation to their efforts via their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/peak-district-rescue-round

Mountain rescue teams like Oldham’s are largely funded by donations from the public, fundraisers and grants.

