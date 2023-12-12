20mph zone proposals to be tabled at Full Council

PROPOSALS for ‘safer’ residential streets across Oldham have been tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition group.

The motion calls for a roll-out of 20 miles per hour zones on residential roads across the borough.

It will be moved by Saddleworth West and Lees councillor Mark Kenyon at the Full Council meeting on Wednesday, December 13.

“More than half of all accident casualties occur on roads with 30mph limits,” Cllr Kenyon said.

“A pedestrian is seven times more likely to die if they are hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph than they are at 20mph, and it is the elderly and young who are most at risk.”

The Liberal Democrats have backed previous campaigns in a bid to improve road safety, including ‘20 is plenty’ which called for reduced speed limits on residential streets.

Councillor Howard Sykes MBE, Oldham Liberal Democrat Leader, said: “Speed limits are just one tool available to the council.

“We also want to see more speed cameras and preferably ones that actually work. The minority of people who make our streets unsafe should be prosecuted.”

