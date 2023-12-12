Saddleworth Christmas bin collection schedule confirmed

OLDHAM Council has provided an update on when residents across Saddleworth and the borough should put their bins out over the festive period.

The town hall has confirmed there will be changes to waste and recycling rounds due on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Bins due on Monday, December 25, will be collected instead on Saturday, December 30, including green bins and food caddies.

If your bin is due to be emptied on Tuesday, December 26, it will be done so on Saturday, December 23, instead – also including green bins and food caddies.

Bins due on Monday, January 1, will be collected on Saturday, January 6, with the exception of green bins and food caddies, which will be collected as normal on Monday, January 8.

Oldham residents can recycle their real Christmas tree by putting it in the green bin, by chopping it into small pieces, removing the wooden block from the base of the tree and taking off any lights and decorations.

Alternatively, they can be taken to the Arkwright Street Household Waste and Recycling Centre or left at one of the collection points in the following parks from December 28 to January 31:

Higher Memorial Park (car park), Joseph Street, Failsworth – open 7.30am until dusk

Royton Park (car park) off Bleasdale Street, Royton – open 7.30am until dusk

Werneth Park (car park) off Frederick Street, Werneth – open 7.30am until dusk

Churchill Playing Fields (car park), Wellington Road, Greenfield – can be accessed at anytime

George Street Playing Fields (car park), off Milnrow Road, Shaw – can be accessed at anytime

Or if people prefer to support a local cause, you can leave the responsibility of disposing of your real tree to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice for a minimum donation of £10.

More information about bin collections, opening times for the Arkwright Street centre and what goes in which bin can be found at www.oldham.gov.uk/waste

